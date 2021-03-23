armed robbery

Man robs employee when he couldn't find money at Houston business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need the public's help in identifying a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

HPD's Robbery Division released a video Tuesday from a Jan. 17 incident where a man suspect forcibly grabbed an employee and demanded he lead the suspect to where the money was kept. It happened at a business in the 8100 block of Long Point.

Video shows the suspect grabbing the employee by the shirt and placing a gun to his head. The employee led him upstairs where several offices were located.

That's when the suspect forced the employee to lie on the ground as the suspect kicked one of the doors open to search for money.

In the video, it appears the suspect was unable to find any money so he took what appeared to be the man's wallet, cell phone and car keys.

Police said the suspect drove off in the victim's red Mazda CX-5, which officers said they located Jan. 25 in the 5800 block of Southford.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30. He was wearing a green jacket, white shoes and no mask on the day of the incident.

If you know any information on the suspect's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
