Channelview schools are on lockout due to nearby standoff

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's deputies are in a standoff with aggravated robbery suspects who have taken cover in a home in Channelview.

The situation is happening at a home in the 15400 block of Casita Verde Way.

Deputies were reportedly chasing some aggravated robbery suspects in the area. They took a couple suspects into custody, but another one or two reportedly are holed up inside a home. Deputies believe there's no one else inside and say that this is not a hostage situation.

Not far from the scene, Channelview ISD is taking precautions to make sure students remain safe. McMullan Elementary and Alice Johnson Junior High have been placed on lockout status due to the law enforcement activity in the neighborhood.

Deputies are asking residents in the area to remain inside their homes and avoid the area if possible.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewschoolsrobberystudent safetystandoff
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-setting former MLB pitcher reported missing
Coast Guard searches for man overboard near Sabine Pass
HPD officer remembered at memorial service
Biden, top Democrats swing behind bipartisan stimulus bill
Vaccine cards will show who received COVID-19 shot
Bike shop smash-and-grab involving a U-Haul destroys storefront
TX doctor fighting COVID-19 died from virus, wife says
Show More
A stretch of mostly dry, cool days starts Thursday
Watch ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of the Week!
James Harden to open fine dining restaurant
Whataburger opens first restaurant with new design in central Texas
Mysterious monolith appears at top of California hiking trail
More TOP STORIES News