Channelview schools are on lockout due to nearby standoff

Deputies are outside a home in the 15400 block of Casita Verde Way in Channelview, where they are attempting to take custody of a felony suspect. Residents are asked to remain inside their homes and avoid the area if possible. #hounews pic.twitter.com/aNtSZIhsTY — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 3, 2020

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's deputies are in a standoff with aggravated robbery suspects who have taken cover in a home in Channelview.The situation is happening at a home in the 15400 block of Casita Verde Way.Deputies were reportedly chasing some aggravated robbery suspects in the area. They took a couple suspects into custody, but another one or two reportedly are holed up inside a home. Deputies believe there's no one else inside and say that this is not a hostage situation.Not far from the scene, Channelview ISD is taking precautions to make sure students remain safe. McMullan Elementary and Alice Johnson Junior High have been placed on lockout status due to the law enforcement activity in the neighborhood.Deputies are asking residents in the area to remain inside their homes and avoid the area if possible.