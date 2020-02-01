Woman who pulled gun on neighbors over dog: "I just wanted to scare them"

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Harris County couple says they just wanted to talk to their neighbor. Instead, they got a gun pulled on them.Emma Nava, 65, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A neighbor's camera captured much of the confrontation."I will shoot them," Nava is heard yelling on video.The incident happened Thursday evening in the 4400 block of McCleester Drive. Victoria and Jermaine Goodwin thought they were just going down the street to talk to Nava about why she had accused their children of hurting their dog."My kids were scared. They came in saying the lady was cursing and telling us this and she threatened my kids," explained Victoria.The Goodwins had barely gotten out of their vehicle when the video shows Nava yelling at them, gun in hand."You got a gun?" asked Jermaine."I'll call the SPCA!" Nava yelled back. "Yeah you better go. I'm not playing with you m***** f*****."A second angle shows the couple stayed on the street and left quickly.ABC13 found Nava at her home Friday night and asked about the gun and the threats."That was a false statement, ma'am," she said. "I pointed the gun and said 'I'm going to shoot you' but I never said the f-word. I know that. I wouldn't do that. I wasn't going to shoot them or anything. I just wanted to scare them because they scared me."Nava said she was afraid of the unarmed couple because she didn't know them.Nava is out of jail on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. Her next court date is Feb. 3."My concern is she may retaliate," said Jermaine. "The safety of my kids, my wife and my family, and I think something should be done before it gets ugly."