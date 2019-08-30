'Lock them up': After-school chaos may lead to arrests, police say

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania -- At Pizza Heaven in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, the after-school rush after only one full day of school has become unbearable.

The kids, they say, from Upper Darby High School forced them to close early.

Corinne Gountis, of Pizza Heaven said, "It starts off with a group of 10 then 30 and then they're jumping on tables."

They say so many kids came in acting up on Wednesday, they requested police outside their shop Thursday.

Next door, at Civera's Deli, we heard more of the same.

An employee there said, "They're not always respectful and that's what gets them not allowed in stores and places."

On Thursday, one intersection in the town was lined with police.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says they have to keep the kids safe.

But it's coming at the expense of the safety of the community.

EMBED More News Videos

The Upper Darby Police Department is threatening to arrest students that are apparently causing chaos at some local restaurants.



Chitwood said, "I got 15 guys, 15 officers are taken off the street. They're off the streets of Upper Darby to handle it."

He says the new policy after school here will be if kids don't go home and fail to listen to officers, it will be, "Lock them up. If they don't move when you ask them to move, lock them up. It's that simple."

The McDonald's here has taken matters into their own hands.

They lock the doors to kids during school let-out.

Thursday we also spoke with Toni Westbrook outside of the McDonald's.

She says she has a message for the kids after school and fellow parents.

"Raise your kids so when they go into places like this they know how to act. Go in and get your stuff and come back out. Don't go in to hang out and fight. Go in, get your food and go home."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper darby townshippennsylvania newspennsylvaniapolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1M bond set for David Temple as he awaits new sentencing phase
Family of boy who drowned meets child who received his heart
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Suspected Botox bandit strikes again at Greenway med spa
Police believe fire at west Houston church was intentionally set
Hurricane Dorian is now a major category 3 hurricane
Show More
J.J. Watt hangs out with boy for his birthday before game
Woman crushed by motorized gate in freak accident
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
Miniature horse and goose need a forever home... together
"I came down here to raise $10k worth of hell': Harvey victim
More TOP STORIES News