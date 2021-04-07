6 affordable Houston neighborhoods for first-time homebuyers in 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10487103" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More people appear to be leaving the Golden State for the Lone Star State. ABC13's Jeff Ehling wanted to know why.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's cost of living is no doubt one of its most attractive features. Add in the city's energetic vibe, chic sophistication, and global diversity, and it's a place Houstonians are proud to call home.For Newstonians, or those longtime locals who are looking to make a foray in to home ownership, the Bayou City boasts some of the best value in the nation. From emerging neighborhoods to expanding planned communities, from the suburbs to inside the Loop, opportunities abound.CultureMap spoke to Harris Benson, a realtor with Douglas Elliman Texas, who works almost exclusively with first-time buyers. Benson shares the inside scoop on some of Houston's hottest neighborhoods for first-timers looking for a home.Average home price: $253,984Benson says this neighborhood has a lot of offer. While some of the area's newly constructed homes can hit the $500s, there are several options available in the lower- to mid-$200s range. Stretching from Brays Bayou down to the Beltway, encompassing parts of Fondren and South Gessner roads, it sits snugly against its Westbury neighbor.