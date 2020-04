EMBED >More News Videos "It's a really beautiful thing to see an entire community come together." Many residents at Heartis Senior Living in Clear Lake saw their loved ones in a drive-by parade!

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A neighborhood went above and beyond to celebrate a woman's 105th birthday.Ms. Druezella Williams lives at the Affinity Gardens assisted living facility in Pearland.She was born in 1915 in Gonzales, Texas and lived in Houston's Third Ward for over 60 years.She has held jobs as a caretaker, a homemaker and a seamstress.