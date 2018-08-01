Aeromexico crash captured by passenger inside aircraft

Passenger Ashley Garcia recorded the chaos in which people can be heard screaming and crying immediately after impact. (KABC)

DURANGO, Mexico --
Cellphone footage from a passenger aboard the Aeromexico plane that crashed in Mexico shows a dramatic new look at the accident.

Passenger Ashley Garcia recorded the chaos in which people can be heard screaming and crying immediately after impact.

All 103 people on board managed to escape with their lives.

Passengers can also be seen running in a field away from the plane as it burns in the background.

Emergency crews eventually arrived to treat the injured passengers, 49 of whom were hospitalized.

Authorities have blamed the crash on bad weather and a strong wind gust during takeoff.
