20-year-old woman drowns while tubing on Lake Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman drowned in Lake Conroe Sunday night while boating with friends and family, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies say.

This is already the second drowning on Lake Conroe this year.

Deputies identified the woman as 20-year-old Aerial Mone Cann Nechoal Grant.

Waters were choppy Sunday night and it was windy.

Precinct 1 deputies say Grant was on a tube being pulled by a boat.

The boat stopped and Grant went under in the Atkins Creek section of Lake Conroe around 6:30 p.m., according to deputies.

Friends and family on the boat saw it happen and immediately called 911. After about 4 hours of searching, divers found Grant.

"No, she didn't have a life jacket on, and she was in about 20 feet of water. During that time the wind had picked up. We had choppy water on the lake," Constable Phillip Cash said. "You know, a life jacket probably would have prevented this."

Officials are urging if you're on the lake, you need to wear a life jacket. Weather and water conditions can change very quickly.

