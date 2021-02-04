Adult son shoots father to death with rifle in Richmond neighborhood, FBCSO says

By
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he was shot three times with a rifle by his 20-year-old son, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said that around 6:30 a.m., authorities were called to respond to a shooting at a home in the 7800 block of Ravens Point Drive in Richmond.

When they arrived, the adult son had shot his 58-year-old father, Fagan said.

The victim was flown to the hospital, where he died.

According to authorities, the son ran to a nearby McDonald's, where he was taken into custody without incident.

A wrecker driver who heard a law enforcement bulletin about the search for the suspect called the sheriff's office, which is how deputies were able to track him down.

The weapon was recovered in a neighbor's yard.

FBCSO tells us the Crisis Intervention Team has responded to several family violence calls at the home over the last five to six years.

