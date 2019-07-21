Adult dies after being found face down in west Houston apartment complex pool

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5327714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 3 pool safety tips to keep your children safe this summer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An adult has died in the west Houston area after being found face down in an apartment pool according to the Houston Police Department.Authorities responded to a report of a drowning at 10:11 a.m. Sunday at the Town Homes apartment complex on Tully Road.HPD is investigating at the scene.Police have not released information about the identity of the victim.Harris County has seen a number of drownings this summer.