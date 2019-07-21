Adult dies after being found face down in west Houston apartment complex pool

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An adult has died in the west Houston area after being found face down in an apartment pool according to the Houston Police Department.

Authorities responded to a report of a drowning at 10:11 a.m. Sunday at the Town Homes apartment complex on Tully Road.

ABC13 spoke with the YMCA about tips to keep your family safe around the pool.
HPD is investigating at the scene.

Police have not released information about the identity of the victim.

Harris County has seen a number of drownings this summer.

