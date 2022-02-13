domestic violence

Adrian Peterson faces felony charge after domestic violence incident at Los Angeles airport

Adrian Peterson arrested after fight with wife on flight to Houston

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday morning prior to boarding his flight back to Houston, according to police.

Peterson, who is from Palestine, Texas, and currently lives in the Houston area, was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. when police received a call about a possible domestic violence on board a plane, according to statement from LAX police.

Peterson was having a verbal and physical altercation with his wife, Ashley, forcing the plane to return to its gate, according to the statement.

Airport police took Peterson into custody and he was booked on a felony charge. He is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to documents.

His wife and the other passengers continued on their flight following the incident, police said.

Peterson is the co-owner of O-Athletik, a gym located in the Greater Heights area of Houston.

