Baby boy dons cap and gown in 'graduation' from hospital neo-natal ICU

MOBILE, Alabama --
A baby boy who was born at just 22 weeks was discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit at USA Children's & Women's Hospital in Mobile, Alabama.

A video shared to the hospital's Facebook page shows 5-month-old Cullen Potter "graduating" from the NICU after spending 160 days in hospital.

The infant dons a tiny cap and gown, which his mom Molli bought in a Build-a-Bear store, according to AL.com.

Molli and her husband Robert tried 16 different hospitals before they found one that would take a chance on Cullen.

"If he was fighting, we were going to fight no matter what," Robert said.

The footage, which has more than 8 million views, shows Cullen in the arms of one of the NICU's nurses, while his parents can be seen proudly following the procession.
