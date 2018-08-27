MOBILE, Alabama --A baby boy who was born at just 22 weeks was discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit at USA Children's & Women's Hospital in Mobile, Alabama.
A video shared to the hospital's Facebook page shows 5-month-old Cullen Potter "graduating" from the NICU after spending 160 days in hospital.
The infant dons a tiny cap and gown, which his mom Molli bought in a Build-a-Bear store, according to AL.com.
Molli and her husband Robert tried 16 different hospitals before they found one that would take a chance on Cullen.
"If he was fighting, we were going to fight no matter what," Robert said.
The footage, which has more than 8 million views, shows Cullen in the arms of one of the NICU's nurses, while his parents can be seen proudly following the procession.