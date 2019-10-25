Operation Varsity Blues

Felicity Huffman released from Dublin prison after serving 11-days for role in college admission scandal

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Felicity Huffman has been released early from prison after serving just 11 days for her role in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college admissions scandal, co-stars say

Huffman started her original 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin on October 15.

Prison officials say this is standard procedure for those who are set to be released on weekends.

The actress pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud for paying $15,000 to boost her older daughter's SAT score. She and her husband will also pay a $30,000 fine and be required to do 250-hours of community service.

VIDEO: Leading ladies locked up over the years
EMBED More News Videos

From Zsa Zsa Gabor to the soon to be locked-up Felicity Huffman. Here's a look back at some leading ladies who have done time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dublincelebrity arrestcelebrityeducationentertainmenthollywoodoperation varsity bluesu.s. & worldfraud
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college scandal, co-stars say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston one of the best places to find a job right now
Missing Carnival cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
HFD widow denied citizenship oath weeks after husband's death
Teen dies after being ambushed by group of men while pumping gas
Down about the Astros? Don't worry, we're still Clutch City
Cold front brings heavy rain and colder temperatures
Astros fans cover Walgreens sign because it looks like Nats logo
Show More
Grab the kids and enjoy a FREE monster party this weekend
3 road closures to know this weekend in Houston
Armored truck guard shot in face dies after ambush
Authorities arrest 2 more in UK's gruesome truck deaths case
Watch: Woman screams at Harvey Weinstein at charity event
More TOP STORIES News