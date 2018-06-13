RACIAL PROFILING

Actor claims he was racially profiled and mistakenly arrested at a Southern California mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor claims he was profiled and mistakenly arrested (KTRK)

GLENDALE, California (KTRK) --
An actor says he was racially profiled when he was mistakenly arrested at a Southern California mall.

Darris Love says he was returning to the Apple Store in Glendale when he realized he forgot to get his parking validated.

At the same time, police were searching for three men, who were also black, wanted in a burglary ring and led officers on a high-speed chase.

"As a black male, I immediately said, 'you know what, I better slow down and not run because there's obviously a lot of police here,' and the split second that I did that, the police were already behind me saying, 'Freeze before we blow your head off!'" Love said.

Love said police didn't look at surveillance video from the Apple Store to check if he'd been there the entire time.

It took seven hours before he was released.

He's best known for playing Ray Alvarado in the 90's sitcom "The Secret World of Alex Mack."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
racial profilingpoliceactorCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RACIAL PROFILING
Woman accuses man of breaking in to his own car
Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool because of clothing
Video of black man being questioned at pool goes viral
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
More racial profiling
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More News