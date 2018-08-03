Porter High School summer activities delayed after overnight fire

Summer school activities are delayed at Porter High School after an overnight fire.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
Summer activities at a New Caney ISD school will be delayed Friday after an overnight fire.

Just before midnight, emergency crews were dispatched to Porter High School in regards to an alarm call.

Upon arrival, firefighters say the sprinkler system had contained the fire in a cosmetology classroom but there was still heavy smoke inside the building.

First responders even arrived with an airboat to assist in getting the smoke out.

There are a couple of events, including band practice that will be delayed.

The school year's starting date was not affected. The first day of school is August 20.

According to authorities, no one was hurt during the fire.
