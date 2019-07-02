Protesters in Houston call for closure of immigrant detention centers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Educators from around the country, including here in Houston, held protests Tuesday calling for the closure of immigrant detention centers.Middle school special education teacher Robert Rodriguez says the protest is part of a national day of action in response to what he calls the horrific conditions of immigrant camps and the forced separation of families.Rodriguez, who teaches in California, was one of the protesters found outside the George R. Brown Convention Center."We brought hundreds and hundreds of our educators out here to stand in solidarity for immigrant's rights," Rodriguez said.Lying down, quieting their chants, the crowd was silent for a moment before reading off the names of immigrants who have died while being held in detention centers.