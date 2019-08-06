Attorney demands bodycam of Galveston man's controversial arrest

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Activists are protesting the controversial horseback arrest of a mentally ill Galveston man as his attorney is fighting for the release of body camera footage.

Donald Neely's family says the 43-year-old has battled mental illness for years, and that the man suffers from depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

New video shows a controversial arrest by mounted police in Galveston.


Attorney Melissa Morris, who represents the Neely family, says apologies aren't enough after mounted officers used a rope and clipped it to handcuffs before walking Neely down 22nd Street to a squad car.

"He had been off his medication for three to four years," Morris said. "His eight children were looking for him."

Morris said if officers did everything by the book, the department should want to make it public, which is why she is demanding the immediate release of any and all bodycam footage from the arrest.

"It just looked like a picture from 'The Birth of a Nation.' It looked like a slavery picture," Morris said. "It looked like it was trying to incite the guttural reaction of slavery."

Photo provided by lawyer for Donald Neely's family.


Ultimately, she said everybody must be held accountable for Neely's mistreatment.

"I believe that Galveston police targeted one of its most vulnerable to see if they could get information from him," Morris said. "And then, because they knew him and knew he was mentally ill, they mishandled him and probably broke the law."

The Galveston Police Department announced it will host a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to address concerns stemming from the arrest. The meeting will be held at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Avenue M.

In a Facebook post, Galveston Police Department said they will no longer use what they called a "technique."



As for the mask Neely was seen wearing at the time of the arrest, Galveston police described it as a welding mask that was falling down.

The department says an officer asked Neely for permission to hold the mask as they walked to the squad car.

