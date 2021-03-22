u.s. & world

Active shooter reported at grocery store in Colorado: Boulder police

BOULDER, Colo. -- Police in Colorado say they are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket. It's unclear if anyone has been injured.

Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that a suspect opened fire on officers responding to a report of someone shot in the parking area.

A shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers, a live TV feed showed.

Helicopter video from KGMH-TV shows a heavy police response to reports of an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.



Television helicopter video showed many law enforcement vehicles and officers outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building's roof.

Law enforcement SWAT teams from Jefferson County and Boulder were dispatched to the market in the southern part of the city of Boulder. Aerial footage showed several medical evacuation helicopters landing in the area.

The windows of the store appear to be broken, according to a bystander live video on YouTube.

ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.
