4 people shot in 3 separate Acres Homes neighborhood shootings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a violent night in the Acres Homes neighborhood where four people had to be rushed to the hospital in three separate shooting scenes, all occurring within a few minutes of each other.Now, investigators are trying to determine if the shootings were connected. All three shootings were within two miles of each other in the area of West Gulf Bank and Montgomery.The first shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Stallings near Genemaury.A call for help came in after what sounded like a drive-by shooting, Houston police said.A man inside of a home was shot in his leg, and other people inside the home managed to return fire.Witnesses told police the shots came from a dark sedan.An officer responding to the scene stumbled upon another shooting scene in the 9900 block of Lonallen near Stallings.An officer noticed a car parked on the side of the road near where the drive-by happened, and inside of that car was a man and a woman who both had been shot in their legs and were in need of help, police said.Another shooting call came in around 12:47 a.m. in the 1900 block of Ellington near Dewalt.The wife of a man who was inside his car when he was shot in the neck called police for help."We ended up finding a victim inside a vehicle that was traveling on Beckley, making a left hand turn on Dewalt, at which case he heard a shot and he was shot in the back of the neck," Lt. Christopher Bruce said. "His car went into a ditch. He managed to call a friend, who called his wife, and the wife managed to call us."All four of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital conscious and breathing, according to police.Officers on the scene were talking to a lot of people in the neighborhood to try and gather more information. If you know anything about these shootings, contact HPD immediately.