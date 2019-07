Acid spill forces evacuation at Lone Star College: Police

There was an acid spill on the 6th floor of UP Buildings 12/13. The ventilation system has been shut down and buildings 12/13 have been ordered evacuated. If you are in Blgs 9, 10, 11, CSI or EMI do not evacuate. Updates will be forthcoming. Expect up to an hour delay at least — Chief Willingham (@LSCTopCop) May 8, 2019

LoneStarCollegeAlert: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Emergency at LSC-UNIVERSITY PARK. Calmly evacuate and move away from building 12/13 6th floor. pic.twitter.com/jvpjDkLIfB — Lone Star College (@lonestarcollege) May 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lone Star College issued an evacuation order late Wednesday morning at its University Park campus in northwest Harris County due to a reported acid spill.The college system tweeted, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL Emergency at LSC-UNIVERSITY PARK."Lone Star College urged students and staff to "calmly evacuate and move away from building 12/13 6th floor."The college police chief later confirmed the acid spill.The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted it was "responding to a Bromine spill" at the college.SkyEye13 captured people standing outside one of the buildings, as well as a person being rolled out on a stretcher.There were seven reported exposures to the chemical and only two people were sent to the hospital as a precaution, the police chief added.The campus is located just off Tomball Parkway near Louetta.