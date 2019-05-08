lone star college

Acid spill forces evacuation at Lone Star College: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lone Star College issued an evacuation order late Wednesday morning at its University Park campus in northwest Harris County due to a reported acid spill.

The college system tweeted, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL Emergency at LSC-UNIVERSITY PARK."

Lone Star College urged students and staff to "calmly evacuate and move away from building 12/13 6th floor."

The college police chief later confirmed the acid spill.



The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted it was "responding to a Bromine spill" at the college.

SkyEye13 captured people standing outside one of the buildings, as well as a person being rolled out on a stretcher.

There were seven reported exposures to the chemical and only two people were sent to the hospital as a precaution, the police chief added.

The campus is located just off Tomball Parkway near Louetta.

