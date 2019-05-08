Acid spill forces evacuation at Lone Star College: Police

The college system tweeted, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL Emergency at LSC-UNIVERSITY PARK."
Lone Star College urged students and staff to "calmly evacuate and move away from building 12/13 6th floor."
The college police chief later confirmed the acid spill.
There was an acid spill on the 6th floor of UP Buildings 12/13. The ventilation system has been shut down and buildings 12/13 have been ordered evacuated. If you are in Blgs 9, 10, 11, CSI or EMI do not evacuate. Updates will be forthcoming. Expect up to an hour delay at least— Chief Willingham (@LSCTopCop) May 8, 2019
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted it was "responding to a Bromine spill" at the college.
SkyEye13 captured people standing outside one of the buildings, as well as a person being rolled out on a stretcher.
There were seven reported exposures to the chemical and only two people were sent to the hospital as a precaution, the police chief added.
The campus is located just off Tomball Parkway near Louetta.
