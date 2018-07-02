"You need to put it away right now!" This Grandmother confronted a man inside a Texas @Walmart. She said he was exposing himself in the children's clothing section. She snapped a photo. Police arrested the 29 year old man. Read more -> https://t.co/MXTMQPHUhm. #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/YNctBGx9FN — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) July 1, 2018

A man has been arrested and charged after authorities say he exposed himself to someone at a Walmart in Deer Park.Deer Park police responded to the Walmart in the 9000 block of Spencer Highway around 11 a.m.Police say they watched surveillance video and arrested the 30-year-old Aurelio Medina for indecent exposure.A grandmother, who only wanted to be identified as Danielle, took a photo of Medina and sent it to her daughter to contact police.She said Medina was exposed in the children's clothing section."I just took his arm and I said, 'You're exposing yourself. You need to put it away, right now!'"Danielle said Medina blamed a faulty zipper for being exposed."I was floored that he would say something so ridiculous," she added.Medina told ABC13's Steve Campion that he didn't realize his zipper was down."It was an accident," he said.