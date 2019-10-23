Accused robber arrested in deputy constable's shooting

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- An accused robber that police say shot a deputy constable who confronted him outside a Five Guys burger restaurant has been arrested.Keith Lamar Thomas, 25, is accused of holding up restaurant employees and diners last Wednesday before shooting the Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable.Police say the deputy, who was working an extra security job at the restaurant on North Shepherd, was shot in the arm and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.Witnesses say they saw a Dodge Charger leave the scene.Police were able to identify the suspect with the help of ATF agents.Thomas was arrested Tuesday without incident on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault of a police officer.