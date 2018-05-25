Accused child predator attempted to abduct children on school grounds

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of the attempted abduction of four children at a Florida elementary school appeared in court Thursday. (KTRK)

DEERFIELD BEACH, Florida --
A man accused of openly trying to abduct several children, some right in front of their parents, is in custody.

The Broward Sheriff's Office claims Milor Michel, 27, was a predator on the prowl for children.

"The suspect actually had one child and was trying to drag that child out of the parking lot," Joy Oglesby, spokesperson with the Broward Sheriff's Office told WSVN-TV.

Michel was in court Thursday on kidnapping and false imprisonment charges, after police say he tried to abduct children from a Florida elementary school.

It happened Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Park Ridge Elementary School.

"That's very scary. You got to be a little bit more careful around here," said one parent.

Michel is being held on $400,000 bond.

No children were hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abductioninvestigationarrestschoolu.s. & worldFlorida
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News