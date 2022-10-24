32 Academy Sports + Outdoors locations opening late to sell ALCS merch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All 32 Academy Sports and Outdoors locations will be opening immediately following Game 4 to sell AL Championship merch now that the Astros punched their ticket to the World Series.

The stores originally closed at 9 p.m. but reopened after the Astros Game 4 win.

According to a press release, multiple boxes of Astros World Series Bound gear arrived at all locations in preparation for a win on Sunday evening.

In addition to the stores opening, all the apparel will be available online at academy. com

The Astros beat the New York Yankees, for a clean sweep and their fourth trip to the World Series in six seasons.