32 Academy Sports + Outdoors locations opening late to sell ALCS merch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All 32 Academy Sports and Outdoors locations will be opening immediately following Game 4 to sell AL Championship merch now that the Astros punched their ticket to the World Series.
RELATED: Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Houston hanging on for a 4th trip to the World Series
The video above is from the ABC13 Streaming Channel.
The stores originally closed at 9 p.m. but reopened after the Astros Game 4 win.
According to a press release, multiple boxes of Astros World Series Bound gear arrived at all locations in preparation for a win on Sunday evening.
In addition to the stores opening, all the apparel will be available online at academy. com
The Astros beat the New York Yankees, for a clean sweep and their fourth trip to the World Series in six seasons.