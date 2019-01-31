Abuse victims network reacts to clergy list

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5114847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SNAP plans to respond to release of Houston clergy accused of sexual abuse

Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released the names of clergy accused of sexually abusing a minor from 1950 until present.Houston's Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests, also known as SNAP, offers support to survivors across the globe.After the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston releases its list of clergy accused of sexual abuse, SNAP plans to hold a press conference in response at 3 p.m.