Abuse victims network reacts to clergy list

Abuse support group responds to release of list of clergy accused of sex abuse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released the names of clergy accused of sexually abusing a minor from 1950 until present.

Houston's Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests, also known as SNAP, offers support to survivors across the globe.

After the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston releases its list of clergy accused of sexual abuse, SNAP plans to hold a press conference in response at 3 p.m.

SNAP plans to respond to release of Houston clergy accused of sexual abuse


