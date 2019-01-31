Abuse victims network reacts to clergy list

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released the names of clergy accused of sexually abusing a minor from 1950 until present.
Houston's Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests, also known as SNAP, offers support to survivors across the globe.
After the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston releases its list of clergy accused of sexual abuse, SNAP plans to hold a press conference in response at 3 p.m.
