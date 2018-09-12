PRIEST SEX ABUSE

Abuse accuse after priest's arrest: 'I can't believe it's happening'

EMBED </>More Videos

Richmond priest charged with indecency with a child

By
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
As a priest sits in a Montgomery County jail for alleged sex abuse of teen parishioners nearly two decades ago, one of the accusers is speaking out only to Eyewitness News about coming forward earlier and having her pleas unanswered.

The woman who is going only by "Ann" in this interview said there's a mix of emotions after finding out Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez has been charged with four counts of indecency with a child.

"I can't believe it's happening," she said. "I'm kinda in shock right now and very numb."

She never thought she would ever get some sort of justice, but on Wednesday, something as simple as a mugshot meant she was one step closer after nearly 17 years.

"I had a lot of guilt because I felt I was doing something wrong," she said.

Ann is the second alleged victim in a sex abuse scandal out of Conroe were Father Lopez allegedly abused her and another teen in separate locations at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

"I hated myself. I felt dirty and I was always terrified that if people find out about this, what are they going to think about me?" Ann lamented.

Ann says her father went to the church in 2001 soon after it happened, but no police report was ever made.

"It angers me with all the scandals. And (Cardinal Daniel) DiNardo saying we need to stand up for our children, but he doesn't do it," she said.

It wasn't until just two weeks ago that Ann was advised by a friend that the statute of limitations no longer applied.

"I thought it was worth a shot to go to the police and I needed to do for myself what someone should have done for me. I would do that to my child," she said tearfully.

Ann knows this is only the beginning, but is ready to fight a battle that is long overdue.

"I would say to my 16-year-old self, 'It is not your fault and you are lovable,'" she said. "Because that is what I went so long without feeling."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
priest sex abuseConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRIEST SEX ABUSE
SEX ABUSE SCANDAL: Teens allegedly molested by Conroe priest
Pope on sex abuse: 'We showed no care for the little ones'
Report details sex abuse by more than 300 Catholic priests
Pope apologizes to abuse victims, but defends Chilean bishop
More priest sex abuse
Top Stories
SEX ABUSE SCANDAL: Teens allegedly molested by Conroe priest
Tropical rains head for Texas, Florence threatens East Coast
Former A&M football star accused of attack on 2 women
Man charged with murder after body found in recycle bin
Chef Ronnie Killen opening new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
Elderly man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide
13 men accused of trying to meet with minors for sex
Show More
Woman who had baby lied about finding newborn in wooded area
Girl stabbed romantic rival to death in classroom, police say
11 kids, 5 adults hospitalized after gas release near schools
Former teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Tropical wave could send heavy rain into Texas Thursday
More News