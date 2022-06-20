2 out of 3 suspected teens charged in armed robbery at southwest Houston home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenagers have been arrested and charged for an armed robbery that happened at a home in southwest Houston, police said.At about 12:55 a.m. on April 30, three teenagers attempted to rob a man in his vehicle at his home in the 8300 block of Bellaire Boulevard, according to police.Two of the three teens pulled out their guns, and the victim also pulled a gun and fired shots. The third teenager fled in a maroon Dodge Charger.Abraham Cordova, 17, was arrested on June 15 and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, records show.The second suspect, 15, was arrested on June 13 and referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Authorities on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, records show.Police said the victim, 45, was not injured in the shooting.