2 out of 3 suspected teens charged in armed robbery at southwest Houston home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenagers have been arrested and charged for an armed robbery that happened at a home in southwest Houston, police said.

At about 12:55 a.m. on April 30, three teenagers attempted to rob a man in his vehicle at his home in the 8300 block of Bellaire Boulevard, according to police.

Two of the three teens pulled out their guns, and the victim also pulled a gun and fired shots. The third teenager fled in a maroon Dodge Charger.

Abraham Cordova, 17, was arrested on June 15 and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, records show.

The second suspect, 15, was arrested on June 13 and referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Authorities on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, records show.

Police said the victim, 45, was not injured in the shooting.
