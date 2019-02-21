Abducted 12-year-old girl calls 911 from back of stolen SUV

Police say a woman stole a car with a 12-year-old inside, but the child took matters into her own hands.

SEYMOUR, Indiana (KTRK) --
Haley Viveros was in the car waiting for her mom when a woman jumped in the car and drove off Tuesday night. Haley called 911 and helped police find her by telling them which stores they were driving by.

"I had to keep telling them what we were passing. Then at one point, there wasn't much we were passing so I was kind of scared," said Haley.

Police pulled the car over 18 miles away from where it was stolen with Haley inside.

Police reunited Haley with her mother.

Shawna Lucas, 28, faces charges of theft and criminal confinement.
