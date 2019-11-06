HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was one of the biggest scandals in Houston Police Department history.
On the night of Nov. 3, 1981, off-duty officers at the Northeast substation had a party after the election.
Residents of the Della St. apartments said two pickup trucks full of drunken officers drove through the apartment complex yelling the N-word.
Residents said the officers went from unit to unit beating and kicking residents and in one case, putting a gun to the head of a woman.
Ten police officers were subsequently relieved of duty with pay after the incident.
ABC13's VAULT: 10 officers accused off terrorizing black residents in drunken racial incident in 1981
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More