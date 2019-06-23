'She should still be here': ABC13's Stefania Okolie recalls Maleah Davis case

"When police sent out that Amber Alert, we saw this beautiful, young girl and we heard a weird, odd story that was coming from her then stepfather Derion Vence about this alleged abduction," recalled Okolie.
She's referring to the case of little Maleah Davis, who was first reported missing on May 5, and whose remains were found in Arkansas nearly a month later.
"I think what really captivated so many people about this story was just how it started," said Okolie. "It wasn't just a missing child, it was a missing child with a very elaborate story that ended up being a lie."
READ MORE: Maleah Davis case leaves community with broken hearts
Okolie recalls receiving the Amber Alert, and speaking with police that day.
She also recalls handling the public's perception of the case throughout the case's coverage.
"I think what has really connected me to the story and the family is treating them with dignity and respect as the facts come out," said Okolie. "It's okay to listen to what people have to say, to hear their opinions, but it's not our job to convict bad parents or people who are perceived as bad parents."
As the only member of the media allowed to attend Maleah's private funeral service, Okolie said at times, she couldn't help but to feel emotionally connected to Maleah herself.
MALEAH DAVIS: Honored to have been invited to celebrate the life and memory of this sweet Angel. In my month long coverage of her story, which will continue until we have ALL answers, I’ve thought of her everyday. Her homegoing was vivid & beautiful #Abc13https://t.co/AALYJ8qRf3 pic.twitter.com/K4FJKQewrm— Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) June 22, 2019
"I'm not a mom but this little girl, I see parts of me in her," said Okolie. "I see parts of my nieces in her and close friends and their children, so I think (Maleah's mom) knew that I cared and I do care."
Hundreds of people attended the private funeral service in honor of Maleah.
Maleah's obituary featured a heartwarming message that was written as though it came from the 4-year-old herself.
The message said in part, "I enjoyed my life and I want to thank everyone who made me laugh, smile and love on you."
"This was a little girl who just loved life," said Okolie. "Enjoyed the things that your daughter enjoyed, that my daughter would enjoy if I had one, and was pure innocence. I believe that this little girl was very loved, and I think a lot of people may disagree because of what happened. It is very clear that she was loved."
While Maleah was laid to rest Saturday, Okolie says there are still many questions about the case: What happened to Maleah and why?
Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
SEE MORE:
- Church prays for suspect to confess what happened to Maleah
- Donors kick in $10K more to help find Maleah Davis
- Protesters gather again as family seeks new home for Maleah Davis' siblings
- Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations against her ex-fiance
- Maleah Davis' mother: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
- Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not doing enough to protect her
- MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect's dad points finger at missing girl's mom
- Maleah Davis case leaves community with broken hearts
- Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family appears 'normal', yields no clues to her disappearance
- Missing 4-year-old girl removed last year by CPS: Officials
- Suspect's mother won't ask son for Maleah Davis' whereabouts