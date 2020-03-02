Food & Drink

Wendy's rolls out breakfast menu on McDonald's National Egg McMuffin Day

Are McDonald's and Wendy's in the middle of a breakfast war?

On Monday until 10:30 a.m., you can get a free Egg McMuffin sandwich if you have the McDonald's app on what the chain is calling National Egg McMuffin Day.

The sandwiches have been around since 1971, so McDonald's says it's celebrating the 50 year anniversary a year early.



But Wendy's may be trying to rain on the Golden Arches' parade.

Wendy's rolled out its own breakfast lineup Monday, which includes the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.



But leading up to the free Egg McMuffins deal, Wendy's was talking smack on Twitter, going so far as to tweet an image of a headstone with the words "RIP Egg McMuffin" and the words "Here lies mediocrity."



Wendy's continued the battle in its Twitter replies to customers.

"McDonald's is giving away free Egg McMuffins," one person wrote.

"Oh cool, free disappointment," Wendy's snapped.



Wendy's has breakfast coupons available on its app as well, which includes getting a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. But you'll need to make a purchase.

Wendy's also claims under its "America's Favorite Breakfast Guarantee" that, if you don't love something they make you, they'll exchange it for free.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonaldsu.s. & worldbreakfastwendy's
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Watch New Caney HS vs. Porter HS during ABC13 and Texas Live's Games of the Week!
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
Show More
4th person charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Some Houston ISD students won't be able to ride the bus
Trans rights icon wasn't feeling well before her death, family says
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News