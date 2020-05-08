World War II

Coronavirus lockdowns mute celebrations on Victory Day's 75th anniversary

This May 6, 2020, photo shows the World War II Memorial in Washington. May 8, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender, ending World War II in Europe. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON -- On Friday's 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, talk of war is afoot again -- this time against a disease that has killed at least a quarter of a million people worldwide.

Instead of parades, remembrances and one last great hurrah for veterans now mostly in their nineties, it's a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness, with memories bitter and sweet -- sometimes with a lingering Vera Lynn song evergreen in the background.

For so many who went through the horrific 1939-1945 years and enjoyed peace since, Friday felt as suffocating as the thrill of victory was liberating three quarters of a century ago.

Eight World War II veterans -- the youngest of them age 96 -- will join President Donald Trump at a wreath-laying ceremony Friday. Their hopes to mark the day in Moscow were dashed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

White House officials described the veterans as "choosing nation over self" by joining Trump at the World War II Memorial ceremony.

"These heroes are living testaments to the American spirit of perseverance and victory, especially in the midst of dark days," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

The veterans joining Trump include Gregory Melikian, 97, of Phoenix, who sent the coded message to the world that the Germans had unconditionally surrendered.

Participants in the D-Day invasion that turned the tide in the war include Steven Melnikoff, 100, of Cockeysville, Maryland; Guy Whidden, 97, of Braddock Heights, Maryland; Harold Angle, 97, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; and Frank Devita, 96, of Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Other veterans joining Trump are Donald Halverson, 97, of Minnesota, who fought in some of the war's fiercest fighting in Italy, John Coates, 96, of Maryland, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and Jack Myers, 97, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was part of a unit that liberated the Dachau concentration camp.

Timothy Davis, director of the Greatest Generations Foundation, which helps veterans return to the countries where they fought, said the U.S. soldiers were originally slated to travel to Moscow for a commemoration event. He said that with international travel out of the question during the pandemic, the veterans talked to him about trying to commemorate the day in Washington.

"Of course, we presented to them the risk we are facing," Davis said. "They said, 'It doesn't matter, Tim,'" and asked him to press ahead, saying they viewed the commemoration as "a blessing to all who fought, died and served in World War II."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyveteranscoronavirusworld war iiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD WAR II
103-year-old family farm in New Jersey survives pandemic
How the oldest living WWII vet celebrated 111th birthday
Battleship Texas Foundation set to repair Battleship Texas
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bomb attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Watch New Caney HS vs. Porter HS during ABC13 and Texas Live's Games of the Week!
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
Show More
4th person charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Some Houston ISD students won't be able to ride the bus
Trans rights icon wasn't feeling well before her death, family says
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News