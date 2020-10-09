At least 88 hurt in South Korea high-rise fire

SEOUL, South Korea -- A fire spread up a high-rise apartment building by strong winds in a South Korean port city left scores of people with minor injuries, officials said Friday.

Footage from the scene in Ulsan showed a huge ball of orange flame soaring up the 33-floor building and shooting through the roof as firefighting crews tried to put out the blaze from below.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or serious injuries. Hundreds of residents evacuated as the fire broke out while workers rescued another 77 who had escaped to the roof or other spaces.

South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said at least 88 people were treated for minor injuries such as scratches or lightly inhaling smoke.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which they said started at a balcony in one of the lower floors late Thursday and spread up the exterior of the building amid strong winds. The fire was nearly put out as of 9 a.m. Friday.

ALSO READ: The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
building firefiresouth koreaapartment firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Delta's outer bands move in to southeast Texas
Trans rights advocate identified as hit-and-run victim
Texas coast flood control project plans to be revealed today
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
Dodging Delta: Thousands caught in evacuation standstill
Yes, there's another Gulf storm, and people might be exhausted
HCSO deputy ambushed with gunfire while working second job
Show More
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
Klein ISD dealing with cluster of COVID-19 cases
2 more suspects charged in murder of 20-year-old woman
More TOP STORIES News