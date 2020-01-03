Society

'I am free': Talk show host Ricki Lake inspires others by revealing secret battle with hair loss

FILE PHOTO -- Ricki Lake attends "The Masked Singer" FYC event at Westfield Century City on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Former talk show host Ricki Lake opened up on social media about a secret she has been hiding for decades: hair loss.

The actress posted a photo of her newly buzzed head on her social media accounts Wednesday and started off her explanation with the words "liberated and free."


Lake went on to reveal that she has struggled with hair loss for most of her adult life and has kept the secret for almost 30 years.

"It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things," she wrote. "There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing."

She went on to say that she knew that by sharing her truth, she would strike a chord with and hopefully empower other women and men who share the same struggle.

Lake said it is now a new year, a new decade and she is ready for "a new me" in what she called a pivotal moment of her life.

She ended her heartfelt post with the following message:

I am liberated.
I am free.
I am releasing and letting go.
I am brave.
I am beautiful
I am love.
For 2020 and beyond, I want to be real.

Lake's Facebook and Instagram posts were flooded with thousands of messages of encouragement and support.

People around the country even shared photos of their own similar experiences after suffering from hair loss - letting Lake and others across social media know they are not alone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhairbeautysocial mediau.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
4th person charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
Show More
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Some Houston ISD students won't be able to ride the bus
Trans rights icon wasn't feeling well before her death, family says
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
More TOP STORIES News