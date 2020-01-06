food

Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts during January to help you keep your resolution

Krispy Kreme doughnuts being glazed.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free mini donuts during January, and it's all to help you keep your New Year's resolution.

"Did you know a small cheat is proven to help keep your New Year's resolutions on track?" the company said in a press release. "Krispy Kreme's new minis are the tastiest solution for your resolution!"

The doughnut giant will give away their mini donuts every Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can choose between four flavors: the original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced glazed.

The limit is one per customer.

Click here to see participating stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessfoodkrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
PRIDE Pantry opens in Montrose
This general store's BBQ is legendary!
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
Galveston restaurants serve up Dine Out for Charity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
4th person charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
Show More
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Some Houston ISD students won't be able to ride the bus
Trans rights icon wasn't feeling well before her death, family says
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
More TOP STORIES News