Coronavirus

Kentucky Derby now set for September due to coronavirus

Flavien Prat rides Country House, left, to the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Kentucky Derby was postponed from May to September on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Churchill Downs officials said the race will move from May 2 to Sept. 5, marking the first time in 75 years it won't be run on the first Saturday in May.



The last time the Derby wasn't held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the federal government issued a ban on horse racing because of World War II.

The ban was lifted on May 8, and the Derby was held on June 9.

The only other year the Derby wasn't held in May was in 1901, when it was raced on April 29.

The date change still must be approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission at its meeting Thursday.

The Derby is the latest major sporting event to be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, joining the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments and the Masters golf tournament.

Professional basketball, baseball and hockey leagues also have suspended their seasons.

The Courier-Journal of Louisville first reported the date change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportscoronaviruskentucky derbyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
4th person charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
Show More
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Some Houston ISD students won't be able to ride the bus
Trans rights icon wasn't feeling well before her death, family says
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
More TOP STORIES News