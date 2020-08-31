entertainment

Comedian John Oliver offers to donate $55K to charity if city names sewage plant after him

DANBURY, Connecticut -- Comedian John Oliver upped the stakes in a tongue-in-cheek spat with a Connecticut city, offering to donate $55,000 to charity if officials follow through on a joke to name its sewage treatment plant after him.

Mayor Mark Boughton said last week that Danbury was going to rename the facility the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant, in response to Oliver's expletive-filled rant against the city on a recent episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

"Why? Because it's full of crap just like you, John," Boughton said in a video posted on his Facebook page.



Oliver's Danbury diatribe came on his Aug. 16 show, in which he explored racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems three decades ago in Hartford and New Britain in Connecticut. He then seemingly randomly went off on Danbury.

On Sunday's show, Oliver said he was surprised and delighted by the city's response. But then he went off on another rant after playing a video of Boughton saying it was just a joke.

"Wait, so you're not doing it? Aw (expletive) you, Danbury," Oliver said. "You had the first good idea in your city's history and you chickened out on the follow through. What a classic Danbury move. Listen, I didn't know that I wanted my name on your (expletive) factory but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want."

Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to Danbury-area charities, including $25,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank, if the city renamed the plant after him. If not, Oliver said he would make charitable donations to "rival" towns including Waterbury and Torrington.

Boughton said Monday that city officials were considering Oliver's offer and planned to release a response by the end of the week. He said the City Council would have to approve any renaming of the sewage plant.

"I think it's very generous and we appreciate that," the mayor said. "It's just a great distraction for people to get laughs."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityinternetentertainmentcomediannationalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Regal and Cineworld cinemas to suspend operations
"My blood is boiling": Celebrities react to attack on Rick Moranis
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze arrives on Long Island
Country music star Mac Davis dies at 78
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
4th person charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
Show More
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Some Houston ISD students won't be able to ride the bus
Trans rights icon wasn't feeling well before her death, family says
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
More TOP STORIES News