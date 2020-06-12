Father's Day

John Legend family variety special to air Father's Day on ABC

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and their children, Miles and Luna, on the set of "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy" in 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

This Father's Day, ABC is celebrating dads with the one and only John Legend.

Legend will host the one-hour variety special "John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day" on Sunday, June 21. The program is a tribute to fathers everywhere that will blend live musical performances with much-needed levity, touching moments and plenty of surprises, according to ABC. It will include performances of material from Legend's new album "Bigger Love," due out June 19.

Chrissy Teigen, Legend's wife, and their children Luna and Miles will also appear in the special. Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O'Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Wonder and Roy Wood Jr. will all make special guest appearances.

"Some of us may wonder if it's okay to laugh right now," Legend said in a news release, "but music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most. I hope it brings joy and laughter into everyone's homes this Father's Day."

Don't miss "John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day" on ABC on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT
