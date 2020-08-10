Society

High school football players carry man in wheelchair up California summit

By Andrew Morris

This image from a Twitter video posted by Cedric Lousi shows current and former members of the James Logan football team atop Mission Peak summit in Fremont, Calif. July 8, 2020. (@Cedric_Lousi)

FREMONT, Calif. -- Players from James Logan High School in Union City, California are making their community proud, and not just on the field. The team made an unforgettable memory while out on a weekend hike.

One of the coaches posted a Twitter video Sunday afternoon, saying he, another coach and some players were hiking up Mission Peak, outside of Fremont, California, when they came across a man named Filipe, who was in a wheelchair, hiking with his family.

Coach Lousi says Filipe was close to the top, but couldn't quite make it up the final steep and rocky section. So, some other hikers pointed to an easier route, and the players helped Filipe reach the summit.



"I am extremely proud of all involved, and hope this inspires others to spread love and compassion to all," said James Logan High School football coach Richard Rodriguez.

A few players also tweeted about the experience, including former James Logan student and now current Laney College running back Chase Sims. Sims' new team, from Oakland, California, won over the hearts of the Bay Area in their breakout appearance on Netflix's popular docuseries "Last Chance U."

