u.s. & world

Harry Styles robbed at knifepoint in London on Valentine's Day

Harry Styles poses for photographers upon arrival at Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON -- Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint in London over the weekend, ABC News has learned.

Without confirming the victim's identity, the Metropolitan Police Service said that they were investigating reports of a robbery that occurred in London's Hampstead neighborhood around 11:30 local time Friday evening.

Police said the victim was a man in his 20s who was approached by another man and threatened with a knife. The victim handed over cash and was not injured, police said.

No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

The robbery, first reported by British media outlets, didn't stop 26-year-old Styles from performing Tuesday evening at the Brit Awards, where he was nominated for best male solo artist and album of the year.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentrobberymusic newsu.s. & worldeuropelondonarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Dad first: Astronaut skips space flight for daughter's wedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
4th person charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
Show More
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Some Houston ISD students won't be able to ride the bus
Trans rights icon wasn't feeling well before her death, family says
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
More TOP STORIES News