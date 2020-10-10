halloween

California man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show at home

TRACY, Calif. -- This fall, a Northern California man is continuing an annual tradition by turning his home into a dazzling Halloween light show for his neighbors to enjoy.

Tom BetGeorge, of Tracy, choreographed the light display to the song "Enter Sandman" by Metallica.

WATCH: Man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights
EMBED More News Videos

Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Tracy neighborhood this Halloween.



He says spent more than 80 hours making sure every note of the song was represented in the sequence.

The flashy display includes pumpkins, gravestones and spiders.

In the past, BetGeorge has said that his love for light shows began as a hobby.

RELATED: Man puts together epic Christmas light display

Now that his work has gone viral in recent years, BetGeorge creates shows for theme parks worldwide.

He normally leaves the display lighted for a couple of hours on weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaholiday lightscharityhalloweenholidayeventslights festival
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
NJ flooring store giving away carpet tubes for safe trick-or-treating
Couple turns home into creepy 'Island of Dolls' for Halloween
BOO! ABC13 anchors get spooked in fun Halloween video
5,000 pumpkins light up NJ stadium for drive-thru Jack-O-Lantern Experience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TCH willing to release baby Nick, according to attorney
Firefighter injured ambulance crash in SW Houston
Delta leaves flooding and damage in Louisiana
Langham Creek faces Bridgeland in the ABC13 and Texan Live Games of the Week!
Couple gets dream wedding after Tomball venue pays for it
3-year-old boy shot to death by mother's boyfriend, HPD said
White House ups COVID aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi
Show More
Oreo creates rainbow cookies to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month
Biden, Harris dodge questions about Supreme Court expansion
Delta weakens after landfall in Louisiana, all clear in Texas
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
2 teachers on leave after viral video surfaces: 'Kids are technologically illiterate'
More TOP STORIES News