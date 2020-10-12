halloween

Halloween decor's realism at California home prompts multiple calls requesting fire department response

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A Riverside, California family's Halloween decor is so realistic that multiple people have made emergency phone calls summoning firefighters to the home.

To say Carmen and Travis Long love Halloween is an understatement.

They began creating their "Pirates of the Caribbean"-themed creation three years ago.

"We've been adding things every year," said homeowner Carmen Long. "It started with just skeletons, then we added a cannon in the back and the ship, the pretend fire on the side."

The make-believe blaze is so realistic that passersby have called the fire department numerous times.

Onlookers can watch the creative show every Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of Chapman Place and Magnolia Avenue.
