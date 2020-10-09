Family & Parenting

5-year-old Rhode Island girl battling cancer becomes Disney princess for a day

WOONSOCKET, R.I. -- A 5-year-old girl in Rhode Island battling an advanced form of kidney cancer had one word to describe her special day as a Disney princess.

"Magic," said a very shy Arianna Taft.

She transformed into Belle, Snow White, Elsa and Merida during a magical photo shoot.

Photographer Ashley Richer says heard about how much Arianna loved Disney princesses and stepped up to make her feel like a real one.

She even ordered costumes for her to wear ahead of time.

Richer took the photos free charge as she has for other sick children in similar circumstances.

"Every second of it is amazing. It's really just to help them feel special for a day and to kind of make them forget about what they're going through," said Richer during an interview with WJAR-TV.
