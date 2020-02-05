Pets & Animals

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees

Coors Light to help cover dog adoption fees this Valentine's Day.

Coors Light is encouraging you to ditch the stuffed animal this Valentine's Day, and chill with a dog and a beer instead.

The beer company is offering $100 to cover dog adoption fees.

The deal is available to the first 1,000 people between now and February 21.

You must be of legal drinking age, and submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message.

The offer isn't available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia.

According to the ASPCA, 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year.

And The Humane Society says more than two million are healthy and treatable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvalentine's daydogbeerpet adoption
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
4th person charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
Show More
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Some Houston ISD students won't be able to ride the bus
Trans rights icon wasn't feeling well before her death, family says
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
More TOP STORIES News