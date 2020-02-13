colin kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick to release memoir in multi-project deal with Audible

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

Former San Fransisco 49er Colin Kaepernick announced Thursday his plans to release a memoir in a multi-project deal with Audible.

Although Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2017, he's become a notable pop culture figure through his national anthem protests, sparking one of the biggest controversies in the league's 100-year history. From this, he's become an outspoken advocate for black empowerment and against police brutality.

While the book will be released through the 32-year-old's own publishing company, Kaepernick Publishing, the deal with Amazon-backed audio entertainment company Audible will allow him to "create original audio projects focused on amplifying the voices of notable authors, creators and other influential figures."

The memoir and "part political awakening" will focus on Kaepernick's life before his football career and detail what inspired him to protest.

"My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning," Kaepernick said in a press release. "I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systematic oppression in hopes that it will inspire others to rise to action."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycolin kaepernickprotestbooksu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Nike says Kaepernick jersey sold out in less than 1 minute
Several NFL players kneel during national anthem as season begins
Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016
Texans receiver Kenny Stills talks activism, arrest and 'real change'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
4th person charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
Show More
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Some Houston ISD students won't be able to ride the bus
Trans rights icon wasn't feeling well before her death, family says
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
More TOP STORIES News