Coachella festival dates to be pushed back again, report says

Coachella was already pushed back to April of next year, but now music acts are planning for October of 2021.
COACHELLA, Calif. -- The performing arts industry continues to get hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and now the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will reportedly be pushed back again.

Rolling Stone magazine says industry insiders are trying to plan ahead for a new date for the musical festival.

Coachella was already pushed back to April of next year, but now music acts are planning for October of 2021.

Rolling Stone says Coachella was supposed to make the announcement on Labor Day, but never did.

The same industry insiders say other music festivals may also be postponed to the fall of next year.

KABC-TV has reached out to AEG and Goldenvoice, the concert promoters for Coachella, for a response to Rolling Stone's story.
