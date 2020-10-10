Former NJ governor Chris Christie released from hospital after positive COVID-19 test

I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 10, 2020

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has been released from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 last week."I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center," Christie tweeted Saturday morning.Christie said he will have more to say about his experience next week."I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week," Christie tweeted.The former governor was among several people who attended a Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26 for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, and contracted the virus.He was also among a number of people who tested positive and were part of the president's debate preparations.It's not clear, however, that they were infected during those events.It was a week ago that Christie tweeted he tested positive."I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie said on Oct. 3.Hours later, he posted that he checked himself into the hospital after consulting with his doctors."While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," he tweeted last week.----The Associated Press contributed to this report