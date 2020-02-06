movie news

Bruno Mars to produce, star in 'music-driven' Disney movie

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Bruno Mars is teaming up with Disney to produce and star in a music-driven film.

Mars alluded to the deal, first reported by Deadline, in a Thursday tweet that included a video of his rendition of the iconic Disney song "When You Wish Upon a Star," which was written for Disney's 1940 film adaptation of "Pinocchio."



He accompanied the video with lyrics from the song and the hashtags #MarsMeetsTheMouse, #ImGoingToDisneyland and #YESSS.

No other details about the theatrical project were immediately available.

Mars, who has sold more than 200 million singles worldwide, has two film acting credits under his belt: 1992's "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "Rio 2" in 2014.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywooddisneymovie newsbruno marsmusic news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Pixar's 'Soul' moves to Disney+ for Christmas Day release
Regal and Cineworld cinemas to suspend operations
24 Halloween movies, shorts to watch on Disney+ this year
Disney delays 'Black Widow,' Spielberg's 'West Side Story'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
4th person charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
Show More
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Some Houston ISD students won't be able to ride the bus
Trans rights icon wasn't feeling well before her death, family says
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
More TOP STORIES News