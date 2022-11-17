ABC13 prepares to host its 100th who's hiring job fair with even more opportunities

ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair launched when the COVID-19 pandemic shut businesses down, and this week it's celebrating a milestone.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic shut businesses down, ABC13 launched a weekly job fair, and this week, we're celebrating our 100th episode.

ABC13 WHO'S HIRING JOB FAIR CELEBRATES EPISODE 100

ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to start the job fair in April 2020. This week, we hit a milestone.

"Unbelievable," Workforce Solutions spokesperson, Michelle Castrow, said. "Just truly unbelievable. In my wildest dreams, I couldn't have imagined we would have 100 episodes of who's hiring."

The weekly events take place on our website or streaming app. At first, they focused on finding people jobs. As the unemployment rate improved, we shifted to inviting guests each week to highlight careers and opportunities. With this being National Apprenticeship Week, we're looking at those opportunities on Thursday.

"You're earning while you're learning, and you're doing both at the same time, instead of doing that traditional sequence of events of high school, college, career," Castrow explained.

The weekly events take place at 10 a.m. You can apply online, through social media, or on the phone. The ABC13 viewer hotline is 713-243-6663.

To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

'INCREDIBLY THANKFUL': RECENT HIRE FROM AN ABC13 JOB FAIR IS GRATEFUL AFTER STARTING HER NEW POSITION

A couple of months ago, ABC13 profiled the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, and a job fair took place shortly after. The sheriff's office said it saw a number of applicants because of our piece.

"Stories like this are great," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "We get a lot of negative stories in law enforcement, but these types of stories help the public know what we need to help them. So, I want to thank Channel 13 for doing this."

One of those who went to our job fair is Mackenzie Kruz, who is now working with the sheriff's office as a 911 dispatcher.

"I went to college, but I felt like this is the type of job where I could help anybody and everybody that needed help," Kruz said.

The sheriff's office still needs people for multiple positions. Recently, the county approved raises for positions, including for 911 dispatchers, starting pay went from about $18 an hour to nearly $20 an hour.

If you're interested, reach out to ABC13 and Workforce Solutions during our who's hiring job fairs.

For more on future job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.