ABC13 hosts its 100th episode of Who's Hiring Job Fair

With this being National Apprenticeship Week, ABC13 is taking a look at apprenticeship opportunities in the Greater Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC13 launched a Who's Hiring Job Fair, and this week, we celebrate our 100th episode.

In April of 2020, we partnered with Workforce Solutions to offer a virtual job fair. During the event, viewers can apply for jobs, and make contact with Workforce Solutions recruiters to receive free career assistance.

As the employment situation improved, we have shifted to welcome guests during the weekly events to provide a more in-depth look at different careers and programs. With this being National Apprenticeship Week, we're taking a look at apprenticeship opportunities in the area.

According to the American Community Survey, nearly 400,000 apprentices in the Greater Houston area have completed their program in the last five years. Instead of student loans, an apprenticeship allows people to earn while they learn.

Thursday's job fair at 10 a.m. will have guests from Aon, including an apprentice. The company works to match candidates with apprenticeship opportunities in the area.

We'll also have immediate-hire job opportunities paying at least $15 an hour in fields ranging from construction, education, and law enforcement. To participate, just look for the live video on our website, or wherever you stream ABC13.

To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. We also have an ABC13 viewer hotline people can call at 713-243-6663.

